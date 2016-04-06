VnExpress International
Vietnam's PM to pay China first visit

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will begin his official six-day visit this weekend.

Nguyen Xuan Phuc appointed prime minister

Vietnam’s National Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution to appoint Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc as ...
 
