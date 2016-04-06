VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Vietnam prime minister
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Deputy PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc nominated as prime minister

Newly elected President Tran Dai Quang on Wednesday nominated Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc as prime minister, after the National Assembly ...
 
go to top