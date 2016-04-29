VnExpress International
Business expansion drives Vietnam’s April PMI to nine month high

The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in Vietnam surged to a nine-month high of 52.3 in April, from 50.7 in March, a Nikkei ...
 
