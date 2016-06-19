VnExpress International
Vietnam PM
Vietnam secures additional $251 million from China for notorious urban railway project

The Vietnamese Prime Minister  is putting pressure on the Chinese contractor to get the job done.

Vietnam sets up financial and monetary policy council

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to establish a National Council for Financial and Monetary Policy ...
 
