VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Vietnam People’s Navy
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam Navy opens General Giap Park in Spratly Islands

Vietnam People’s Navy has built a park named after Vo Nguyen Giap with a statue of the famous general in its Son Ca Island in the Spratly Archipelago.
 
go to top