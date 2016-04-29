VnExpress International
Tag Vietnam People's Navy
Vietnam looks to Japan for anti-submarine aircraft

Vietnam is looking to strengthen its military muscle and Japan has emerged as a potential supplier. The Nikkei Asian Review cited a Japanese official ...

Vietnam accelerates military build-up

Vietnam is in talks with a Russian shipbuilder to purchase two more advanced Gepard-class frigates, the Vietnam ...

Vietnam strengthens naval muscle

The Vietnam People's Navy will get its hands on a new Gepard-class 3.9 frigate built in Russia next year after it is put through its paces during a trial.
April 29, 2016 | 07:50 pm GMT+7
 
