Russia pledges "post-Fukushima" technology for Vietnam’s first nuclear power plant

Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom will use ‘post-Fukushima’ technology to build Vietnam’s first nuclear power plant in Ninh Thuan ...
 
