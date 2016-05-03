The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Indian Coast Guard visits Central Vietnam for joint drill
The two sides will hold search and rescue exercises during the visit.
India to supply four fast patrol boats to Vietnam
More patrol boats means more military muscle to defend the country's waters.
Vietnam conducts test runs for two more ‘Lightning’ warships
They have the power to destroy warships and protect submarines.
August 26, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam sends military aircraft to Spratly Island to rescue worker
The injured worker fell into the sea and hit his head on a rock.
August 14, 2016 | 02:46 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s Kilo-class submarine brigade honoured
Vietnamese government has awarded the Navy’s Submarine Brigade 189 the third class Medal for Fatherland Protection in a ceremony to celebrate its five years of establishment, a ...
June 22, 2016 | 08:17 am GMT+7
Over a thousand people join search for missing Vietnamese fighter pilot
More than 1,500 people and 182 vehicles from both military and civilian forces are searching for a missing pilot and his crashed fighter jet off the coast of central Vietnam, ...
June 16, 2016 | 02:28 pm GMT+7
U.S. media discusses Vietnam's weapons 'wish list' if embargo is lifted
Vietnam may consider purchasing weapons and military equipment from the United States to defend its maritime sovereignty once the current U.S. ban on weapons sales is fully ...
May 19, 2016 | 06:20 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to help East Sea soldiers, workers register their votes
The Vietnam People’s Navy dispatched two vessels on May 2 from the southern province of Ba Ria Vung Tau to give members of the armed forces, oil rig workers and fishermen in the ...
May 03, 2016 | 11:48 am GMT+7
