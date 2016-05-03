VnExpress International
India set to sell super sonic anti-ship cruise missile to Vietnam: U.S. press

Indian defense officials are set to export one of the world’s fastest anti-ship cruise missiles to Vietnam, the U.S. Naval Institute News (USNI News) ...

Vietnam’s special forces join regional maritime security and counter-terrorism exercise

Vietnam has dispatched a navy vessel carrying special forces to take part in a maritime security and ...

France to hold military exercise with Vietnam Navy

The French navy’s amphibious assault ship, the Tonnerre, has arrived at Vietnam’s Cam Ranh International Port in the coastal central province of Khanh Hoa in a move to strengthen ...
May 03, 2016 | 01:26 pm GMT+7
 
