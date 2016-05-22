VnExpress International
Vietnam general election: Nationwide voter turnout at 96 pct

The vote counting process for today’s parliamentary election has started immediately after the voting time ended at 7 p.m., according to the ...

PM orders investigation as car accident kills 12 people

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked local authorities to look into a fatal accident that took place in the ...

Nearly 70 million voters expected to cast ballots today

More than 69.2 million voters across Vietnam are expected to show up on Sunday to elect 500 members of the new National Assembly, 3,918 province councilors, 24,993 district ...
May 22, 2016 | 12:32 pm GMT+7

Security beefs up during general election

Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security on Sunday tightened security nationwide during the general election dubbed by the Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong as the country’s ...
May 22, 2016 | 10:16 am GMT+7
 
