The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Vietnam GDP
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam sets goal of 6.7 percent economic growth for next year
Legislators eye a recovery after the economy cooled off in the first half of 2016.
Vietnam’s top lawmaker questions plan to pump more oil to boost GDP
What's the point of producing more oil when global prices are so low?
World Bank revises down Vietnam’s GDP forecast again
Drought continues to place negative impacts on the economy.
July 20, 2016 | 07:19 am GMT+7
PetroVietnam aims to produce more oil amid modest GDP growth
Contribution from crude oil to the state budget in the first half is estimated to have fallen 45 percent on-year to VND20.3 trillion ($910 million).
July 12, 2016 | 07:58 am GMT+7
Vietnamese PM says not to allow "interest groups" to manipulate policies
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc while chairing a meeting on policy making on June 23 said the government will not let interest groups manipulate policies, according to the Vietnam ...
June 24, 2016 | 08:05 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s GDP growth to slow next year: ADB
Vietnam is expected to achieve gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.5 percent next year, slightly below this year's target, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said Friday.
June 17, 2016 | 06:20 pm GMT+7
Vietnam targets 6.8 percent GDP growth next year
The Vietnamese government has announced a plan to achieve 6.8 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2017, slightly higher than the targeted 6.7 percent this year.
June 02, 2016 | 07:14 pm GMT+7
PM vows to achieve macro-economic targets this year
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said Monday the government is determined to reach macro-economic goals previously set for this year, according to a government statement.
May 31, 2016 | 09:10 am GMT+7
PM tells ministry to push for high GDP after low first quarter growth
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Thursday said the government will not allow the country’s economic growth to decline this year.
April 21, 2016 | 12:21 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter