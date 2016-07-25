The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam expressway
Vietnam lacks funding for new expressway: Finance Ministry
The transport ministry has been advised to seek out foreign investors.
Vietnam plans new expressway connecting Hanoi and HCMC
The Ministry of Transport now seems to favor the project over a much more expensive plan for a high-speed rail ...
Vietnam wary of China’s offer to loan $300 million for major road project
Vietnam seems to have enough of notorious Chinese deals that come with strings attached.
July 26, 2016 | 07:30 am GMT+7
