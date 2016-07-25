VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Vietnam expressway
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam lacks funding for new expressway: Finance Ministry

The transport ministry has been advised to seek out foreign investors.

Vietnam plans new expressway connecting Hanoi and HCMC

The Ministry of Transport now seems to favor the project over a much more expensive plan for a high-speed rail ...

Vietnam wary of China’s offer to loan $300 million for major road project

Vietnam seems to have enough of notorious Chinese deals that come with strings attached.
July 26, 2016 | 07:30 am GMT+7
 
go to top