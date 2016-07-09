VnExpress International
Vietnam in urgent need of deepwater port in Mekong Delta

The country's rice basket is struggling to cope with climate change and Chinese dams.

Vietnamese government to weigh impacts from Brexit

Policymakers and experts have previously said Vietnam’s exports will face hurdles after Brexit vote.
 
