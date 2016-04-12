VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Vietnam elections
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Woman arrested for "inciting unrest" in Hanoi

Police in Hanoi have arrested female dissident Can Thi Theu from Duong Noi Ward in Ha Dong District for “disturbing public order” and “inciting” ...

Hanoi goes red and yellow ahead of tomorrow's National Assembly elections

Hanoi streets are filled with shades of red and yellow, the colors of the national flag and election posters. ...

Vietnam urged to engage citizens in upcoming elections

Vietnam should encourage its citizens to participate more proactively in the coming elections to be held in the country soon, according to the Viet Nam Provincial Governance and ...
April 12, 2016 | 11:04 am GMT+7
 
go to top