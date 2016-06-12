VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Vietnam drought and salinity
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

World Bank backs Vietnam's climate change fight with $310 million loan

The World Bank (WB) has approved a $310 million loan to help Vietnam tackle climate change and ensure the sustainable livelihoods of local residents ...
 
go to top