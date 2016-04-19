The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Vietnam Customs
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese subsidiary of Taiwan’s Formosa suspected of transfer pricing
Vietnamese customs authorities have accused Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Corporation (FHS) of transfer pricing after the Taiwanese-invested firm was found ...
Vietnam’s exports and imports lean on foreign enterprises
Foreign enterprises accounted for about 65 percent and contributed nearly $70 billion to Vietnam’s total export ...
Vietnam fires up oil product imports from regional neighbors
Vietnam imported a combined 4.2 million tons of refined products from Singapore and Malaysia in the first four months of 2016, with the two Southeast Asian neighbors topping the ...
May 19, 2016 | 05:37 pm GMT+7
Automobile imports drop off but Thailand accelerates to pole position
Vietnam imported 29,000 completely built unit cars in the first four months of 2016, with Thailand supplying around a third of them.
May 19, 2016 | 03:54 pm GMT+7
Vietnam posts trade surplus of $1.76 billion in first four months
Vietnam registered a trade surplus of $1.76 billion in the first four months of the year, according to statistics from Vietnam Customs.
May 18, 2016 | 05:35 pm GMT+7
U.S. buys up over $10 billion worth of Vietnamese goods in first four months
The U.S. was Vietnam's first export market to break the $10 billion barrier in the first four months of the year, and continued to be Vietnam’s largest export market making up ...
May 17, 2016 | 07:29 pm GMT+7
Vietnam Customs names new director general
Nguyen Van Can, current deputy director general of Vietnam Customs, is set to be appointed the new director general on May 1.
April 19, 2016 | 03:55 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter