Vietnamese banks protest after prosecutors call for $266 million to be returned at fraud trial

Pham Cong Danh is accused of stealing the money from his own bank and using it to secure loans with three other lenders.

Banking tycoons on trial in HCMC over $270m fraud case

The case has been described as the largest scandal ever to hit Vietnam's banking sector.

Directors caught up in former bank chairman's $800 mln scam

One of Vietnam's biggest corruption cases included several individuals who helped syphon off millions.
July 12, 2016 | 08:27 pm GMT+7

Party General Secretary asks to accelerate investigation on key corruption cases

The Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong called on relevant authorities to speed up the investigation process to prosecute serious corruption cases at a meeting on April 18.
April 19, 2016 | 08:03 am GMT+7
 
