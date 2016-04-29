VnExpress International
Saigon to receive new ‘school of thought’: Vietnam Buddist University

Phase one of the Vietnam Buddhist Academy will be officially opened at 8am, May 8, 2016, after four years of construction at a cost of VND180 billion ...
 
