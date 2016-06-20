VnExpress International
Vietnamese police, military officials 'arrested' by fishermen

Disputes over fishing areas between local fishermen and those from other locality is the main reasons for the rare "arrest".

Vietnamese journalist’s press card revoked for slandering the defense forces on Facebook

The Ministry of Information and Communications has decided to revoke a press card it has granted a local ...
 
