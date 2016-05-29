VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag vietnam arm trade
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Obama’s decision to lift Vietnam arms embargo may affect Russia arms export: expert

In an interview with RBTH, Vladimir Kolotov, professor of Asian Studies at the St. Petersburg State University and an expert on the military history ...
 
go to top