VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Vietnam anti-corruption
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam’s Anti-Corruption Bureau speaks about Panama Papers

Pham Trong Dat, head of the Anti-Corruption Bureau under the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam, told VnExpress that information from the Panama ...
 
go to top