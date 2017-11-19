VnExpress International
Confessions of an overseas Vietnamese: What I learnt from going to school in Hanoi

A 7th grader suddenly moves to a Vietnamese school in Hanoi, but she doesn't know how to read or write the language.

Vietnamese compound under attack from thieves in Ukraine

Three thieves used pepper spray to knock out a Vietnamese citizen living in residential compound known as Sen ...
 
