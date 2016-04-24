World's first solar-powered plane to land in California

By Reuters April 24, 2016 | 01:14 pm GMT+7

A solar-powered plane on a round-the-world journey flies over the Golden Gate Bridge and the Bay Area as it makes its way to land in California following a 62-hour flight from Hawaii.



The aircraft, called the Solar Impulse 2, was grounded on the island of Oahu, Hawaii since July as a result of battery damage caused during the plane's record trans-Pacific flight of almost 118-hours from Japan to Hawaii last July.



The Solar Impulse 2's batteries store energy from the sun during daylight hours to keep the aircraft powered overnight, allowing it to remain aloft around the clock on extreme long-distance flights.



It is the first aircraft to fly day and night without fuel.