VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Ultrasound for geriatric giant panda

By Reuters/Jillian Kitchener   June 19, 2016 | 06:17 pm GMT+7
Giant panda Gao Gao undergoes a cardiac ultrasound as a way of monitoring his heart condition at the San Diego Zoo.
Tags: panda California
 
View more

Cloud hunting in Ta Xua Mountain

Orlando shooter demanded the U.S. stop bombing Syria and Iraq during siege

'Finding Dory' sets record on opening weekend

Deadly floods and landslides in Indonesia

 
go to top