Tony Blair regrets decision to join U.S. led 2003 Iraq war

By Reuters   July 7, 2016 | 09:54 am GMT+7
Slammed over 2003 Iraq war in report, former U.K. PM Tony Blair speaks of "sorrow, regret and apology".
Tags: Tony Blair UK iraq war fallen
 
