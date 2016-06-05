VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) row tops bill at security summit

By Reuters/Natasha Howitt    June 5, 2016 | 09:57 am GMT+7
Territorial disputes in the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) top the agenda at Asia's biggest security summit, the Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore.
Tags: South China Sea security Shangri-La
 
View more

China warns against "violating its sovereignty"

Ninja Turtles fight for box office win

Hillary Clinton: Obama 'doesn't get the credit he deserves'

Mexican 'Spiderman' weaves web of knowledge for science students

 
go to top