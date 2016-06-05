The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Hundreds flee in chaos from 20-story building fire in Saigon
23 Mar 2018
Self-made firefighting tricycle battles blazes in Saigon's alley matrix
22 Mar 2018
Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home
22 Mar 2018
Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel
21 Mar 2018
Hue deploys endangered timber for Perfume River walkway
20 Mar 2018
South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) row tops bill at security summit
By
Reuters/Natasha Howitt
June 5, 2016 | 09:57 am GMT+7
Territorial disputes in the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) top the agenda at Asia's biggest security summit, the Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
South China Sea
security
Shangri-La
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
China warns against "violating its sovereignty"
Ninja Turtles fight for box office win
Hillary Clinton: Obama 'doesn't get the credit he deserves'
Mexican 'Spiderman' weaves web of knowledge for science students
Reading:
South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) row tops bill at security summit
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World