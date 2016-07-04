VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Sales going swimmingly for Finding Dory at box office

By Reuters/Jillian Kitchener    July 4, 2016 | 11:45 am GMT+7
"Tarzan" is no match for a little blue fish this week as Finding Dory is blowing everyone else out of the water.
Tags: Finding Dory box office Tarzan
 
View more

Suicide bomb hits Islam's second-holiest site in Saudi Arabia

Plastic wind turbines light up Hanoi's slums

Young lack appetite for Singapore hawker trade

Anti-EU champion Farage quits after Brexit vote

 
go to top