Remembering the crew members of the CASA search plane

By QPVN June 25, 2016 | 03:54 pm GMT+7

All nine crewmembers of sea patrol plane CASA C-212 were confirmed dead on June 24 by the Ministry of Defense. The plane was on a search mission for Lieutenant Colonel Tran Quang Khai who went missing after his Su-30 fighter crashed off the coast of Nghe An on June 14.