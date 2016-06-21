The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Hundreds flee in chaos from 20-story building fire in Vietnam - ed
23 Mar 2018
Self-made firefighting tricycle battles blazes in Saigon's alley matrix
22 Mar 2018
Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home
22 Mar 2018
Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel
21 Mar 2018
Hue deploys endangered timber for Perfume River walkway
20 Mar 2018
Orlando shooter demanded the U.S. stop bombing Syria and Iraq during siege
By
Reuters/Mana Rabiee
June 21, 2016 | 09:39 am GMT+7
U.S. authorities release a partial transcript of calls made to emergency dispatchers by the Orlando nightclub gunman during his deadly June 12 rampage, saying the "chilling" phone calls reveal his "calm and deliberate" manner.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Orlando
shooting
gunman
IS
terrorism
View more
'Brexit' is a watershed moment for Europe, Germany's Merkel says
Vietnamese beauty queen named and shamed for garbled English
Meet Evan Le, the five-year-old piano prodigy
Cloud hunting in Ta Xua Mountain
Reading:
Orlando shooter demanded the U.S. stop bombing Syria and Iraq during siege
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World