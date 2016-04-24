North Korea calls new missile test "great success"

VnExpress International
By Reuters/Natasha Howitt    April 24, 2016 | 11:10 am GMT+7
North Korea's state-run television releases still photographs of leader Kim Jong Un supervising a submarine-launched ballistic missile test.

North Korea says it has another means by which to carry out a "powerful nuclear attack", after apparently conducting a submarine-launched ballistic missile test.

North Korean broadcaster KRT has shown pictures of leader Kim Jong Un purportedly observing the test underway.

The date and location of the photos aren't known.

South Korea and the U.S. say they detected a submarine missile launch on Saturday.

Experts say the footage appears to have been edited.

The test is in violation of a new round of harsh sanctions, imposed on North Korea after a nuclear test in January.

Such a weapons system could pose a new threat to North Korea's neighbours and the United States if it was perfected.
