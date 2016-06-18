Migrants stranded in Indonesia hope to reach Australia Title

VnExpress International
Migrants stranded in Indonesia hope to reach Australia

By Reuters/Yiming Woo   June 18, 2016 | 07:09 pm GMT+7
Forty-four Sri Lankan migrants who hope to get to Australia are stranded on an Indonesian beach
