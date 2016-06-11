VnExpress International
French riot police disperse English and Russian fans in Marseille

By Reuters   June 11, 2016 | 08:07 am GMT+7
French police stepped in to break up small groups of English and Russian football fans who squared up and hurled taunts at one another in Marseille.
