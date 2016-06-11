VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

First computer may have told fortunes

By Reuters   June 11, 2016 | 10:50 am GMT+7
Researchers say inscriptions on the 2,000-year-old Antikythera Mechanism, referred to as the world's first computer, may have been used for astrology.
Tags: computer history
View more

The fight against child labor

"The Voice" singer shot dead

Live grenade removed from soldier's face

The tough road to bring Aiden Webb home from the roof of Indochina

 
go to top