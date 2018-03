Clinton reaches number of delegates needed to clinch Democratic nomination

By Reuters June 7, 2016 | 08:15 am GMT+7

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tells a reporter she conceded to then Senator Barack Obama almost "eight years ago to the day" and says "we'll wait and find out" if Sanders does the same.

The Associated Press said on Twitter on Monday that Hillary Clinton has reached the number of delegates needed to clinch the U.S. Democratic presidential nomination.