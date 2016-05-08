VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Baby koala at Australian zoo wows social media

By Reuters   May 8, 2016 | 07:52 am GMT+7
Viral video of a baby koala venturing outside his mother's pouch draws thousands of clicks
Tags: Koala animal zoo social media
View more

Captain America dominates box office

N.Korea leader Kim vows nuclear restraint

Canada fire rages for seventh day, evacuees set for long wait

Hanoi treasure: 10 street foods that make you Hanoian - Part II

 
go to top