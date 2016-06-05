VnExpress International
Tag victims
Men stand trial in UK for rape and murder of Vietnamese woman

The 28-year-old nail bar worker was killed for ‘depraved sexual lust and financial greed,’ prosecutors said.

Most culprits behind sexual violence know their victims: report

Vietnamese victims aged from 2-85 years old are being forced into an ashamed silence, researchers say.

Three found dead as Vietnam PM arrives in Da Nang after cruise ship accident

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrived to a tragic scene in Da Nang City on Sunday shortly before two children and a man were found dead following a cruise ship accident on the ...
June 05, 2016 | 05:27 pm GMT+7
 
