The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
vice state president
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
NA to elect new state vice president, dismiss Vice PMs and old cabinet
On April 8, the National Assembly (NA) will elect the successors of Vice State President Nguyen Thi Doan and a number of vice prime ministers.
Vietnam relieves vice president, chief judge and procurator general of duties
After new Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s swearing-in ceremony and speech on Thursday morning, State President ...
Get Newsletter