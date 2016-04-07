VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag vice state president
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

NA to elect new state vice president, dismiss Vice PMs and old cabinet

On April 8, the National Assembly (NA) will elect the successors of Vice State President Nguyen Thi Doan and a number of vice prime ministers.

Vietnam relieves vice president, chief judge and procurator general of duties

After new Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s swearing-in ceremony and speech on Thursday morning, State President ...
 
go to top