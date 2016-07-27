VnExpress International
US veteran brightens up Hanoi's dilapidated walls with a little help from his friends

English lessons are expensive, but for this former paratrooper's class, they only cost a hard day's work painting the city's crumbling facades.

Mass grave unearthed at Vietnam airport

A military search unit, assisted partially by two U.S. veterans, believes it has unearthed the burial site of 150 ...

Where a war is still being fought in Vietnam

The Vietnam War ended a long time ago, but mental and physical pains still torture veterans today.
