Verdict for Samsung heir weighs on telecom giant

Prosecutors have demanded a 12-year sentence for Samsung's 49-year-old 'crown prince.'

US launches quiet diplomacy to ease South China Sea tensions

It urges parties to adhere by South China Sea ruling.

Q&A on wider impacts of South China Sea ruling: What we should know so far

The Hague ruling was chiefly a victory for the Philippines in the David v Goliath legal challenge.
July 13, 2016 | 09:00 pm GMT+7

Beijing must accept South China Sea ruling: Australia

China must halt its artificial island building in the disputed waters.
July 13, 2016 | 12:47 pm GMT+7

South China Sea tribunal: key findings

Hague tribunal issued a ruling against China on its dispute with the Philippines in the East Sea, internationally known as South China Sea.
July 13, 2016 | 10:21 am GMT+7
 
