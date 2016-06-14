The most read Vietnamese newspaper
VAFI
First Vinamilk's stake sale set for December
The government will offload a 9 percent stake first before completely divesting from the dairy company.
Vietnam’s govt urged to sell entire stake in dairy giant Vinamilk
Selling off small stakes individually could cost the government $1 billion.
Vietnam’s former industry minister under fire over son's promotions
The Vietnam Association of Financial Investors (VAFI), a local non-profit organization, has questioned former Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang for a number of ...
June 15, 2016
