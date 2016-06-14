VnExpress International
Tag VAFI
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

First Vinamilk's stake sale set for December

The government will offload a 9 percent stake first before completely divesting from the dairy company.

Vietnam’s govt urged to sell entire stake in dairy giant Vinamilk

Selling off small stakes individually could cost the government $1 billion.

Vietnam’s former industry minister under fire over son's promotions

The Vietnam Association of Financial Investors (VAFI), a local non-profit organization, has questioned former Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang for a number of ...
June 15, 2016 | 11:42 am GMT+7
 
