Vietnam investigates rumor that woman and unborn baby died during 'natural' home delivery
Doctors say an emerging trend of women shunning medical support is putting themselves and their babies at risk.
WHO preparing authorization, logistics for Ebola vaccination in Congo if needed
WHO confirmed a second case of Ebola in Congo on Sunday after an outbreak of 17 other suspected cases.
Ho Chi Minh City to launch new record system for vaccination
Parents will automatically receive reminders to make sure their kids are immunized on time.
December 24, 2016 | 04:11 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese PM pushes for mass production of vaccines
Infectious diseases could run riot without an adequate supply of inoculations.
November 25, 2016 | 04:17 pm GMT+7
49 Vietnamese killed by rabies in nine months
The country is working to eliminate the viral disease by 2020.
October 01, 2016 | 08:33 pm GMT+7
Two-month-old baby dies after receiving vaccination
It is alleged that the baby died from anaphylactic shock, said Hanoi’s Department of Health.
May 11, 2016 | 10:11 am GMT+7
China vaccine scandal widens as regulators come under fire
Chinese police have detained 37 people in a widening scandal over illegal vaccine sales, an official news agency reported, a case Premier Li Keqiang said revealed glaring holes in ...
March 23, 2016 | 02:34 pm GMT+7
