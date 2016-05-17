VnExpress International
Trump suggests arming teachers as he meets school shooting survivors

'If you had a teacher who was adept at firearms, they could very well end the attack very quickly.'

U.S. President Obama meets with Vietnam Prime Minister and Party Chief

President Obama continued his series of bilateral talks with Vietnam’s top leaders by meeting with Vietnamese ...

Vietnam prepares for Air Force One and Obama's 800-strong entourage

A delegation of around 800 people transported by specialized aircraft will escort U.S. President Obama during his visit to Vietnam from May 23 to 25, according to a VnExpress ...
May 18, 2016 | 05:44 pm GMT+7

Obama to open first American-style private university in Ho Chi Minh City next week

The Vietnamese government approved the establishment of the Fulbright University Vietnam (FUV) yesterday, the country’s first American-style nonprofit private university. U.S. ...
May 17, 2016 | 02:03 pm GMT+7
 
