VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag US Navy
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Bodies of missing sailors found in flooded compartments of US destroyer

All seven of the sailors who had been reported missing were found dead.

US warship set to revisit Vietnam this month

The USS John S. McCain is coming back after its 2014 visit for naval exchange activities, seeking to reinforce ...
 
go to top