VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag US embassy
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

American Center Hanoi closes amid US gov't shutdown

Passport and visa services will continue as 'the situation permits', but all other activities will be put on hold.

Bomb defused near US embassy in Philippines: police

'This is an attempted act of terrorism.'
 
go to top