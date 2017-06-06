VnExpress International
Saigon to install cameras to enhance security in central parks

People have been shooting drugs, cooking, showering and sleeping in parks outside Ben Thanh Market and the Independence Palace.

Captain Sidewalk claims new victim in Saigon

Mayor Doan Ngoc Hai says a district department that has been managing a parking lot in the city heart has ...

Saigon puts a price on sidewalks as cleanup campaign peters out

The transport department has proposed higher fees for businesses that wish to use the city's sidewalks ‘to serve demand’.
