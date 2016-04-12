The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam's unlisted company market poised for growth with new wave of listings
The UPCoM has already outgrown the Hanoi Stock Exchange in terms of market capitalization.
Vietnam top brewer Habeco to list 230 million shares
The Hanoi Stock Exchange has allowed the company's shares to be traded on a market for unlisted companies.
Saigon Seaport sets sail on unlisted public market
Saigon Port Joint Stock Company (SGP) became the fifth most valuable company on the UPCoM market today with registered trading value of more than VND2.16 trillion ($97 million).
April 25, 2016 | 06:08 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to integrate stock indices in 2016
The combined markets of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh will entice more capital from foreign investors and raise the image and transparency of the market to international investors.
April 12, 2016 | 03:58 pm GMT+7
