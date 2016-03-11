The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Ethiopia declares state of emergency after PM's resignation
The country's ruling coalition decided emergency rule was 'vital to safeguarding the constitutional order.'
IS poses threat to Iraq one month after 'liberation'
IS announced a comeback in the country's northwest last week.
20 killed in clashes at Libya's main international airport
20 people were killed and 63 wounded in the clashes.
January 16, 2018 | 08:58 am GMT+7
Tunisian government announces social reforms after week of unrest
Reforms would guarantee medical care and housing for the disadvantaged, Tunisian gov't said.
January 14, 2018 | 09:17 am GMT+7
200 arrested, dozens hurt in Tunisia unrest
Tunisia's economy has struggled since the Arab Spring uprisings.
January 11, 2018 | 08:30 am GMT+7
Philippine war refugees facing deadly health risks
'The health situation is not yet critical at this point, but we fear that this may worsen in the coming days with prolonged displacement.'
June 09, 2017 | 03:28 pm GMT+7
American stabbed in Kuwait, US warns citizens
An American has been stabbed and wounded in Kuwait and the assailant arrested, the US embassy said, urging nationals to remain alert to the threat of attack by extremists.
March 15, 2016 | 06:56 pm GMT+7
South Sudan is dying, and nobody is counting
The many ways people have died during South Sudan's two-year civil war are well-documented, but the number killed is unknown.
March 15, 2016 | 06:56 pm GMT+7
