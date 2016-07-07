The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Day of Happiness 2018: How happy is Vietnam?
Global reports offer differing views on just how happy the country is.
Vietnam will work non-stop to protect human rights: UN ambassador
The country is serious about its international commitments on human rights, the official said.
Vietnam’s peacekeeping force plans 70-strong hospital in South Sudan
Vietnam has sent 20 peacekeepers to conflict zones in Africa since 2013.
January 06, 2018 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
Who killed U.N. experts in Congo? Confidential prosecutor's file offers clues
'A thorough criminal investigation into a heinous act like this, under these circumstances, could not be accomplished in only three months.'
December 20, 2017 | 02:22 pm GMT+7
UN toughens sanctions on North Korea
The resolution imposed a full ban on exports of coal, iron and iron ore, lead and lead ore as well as fish and seafood.
August 06, 2017 | 08:31 am GMT+7
UN vote Saturday on US bid to slash N.Korea exports over missile tests
'These sanctions are not targeted at the people of North Korea.'
August 05, 2017 | 08:09 am GMT+7
UN calls for action over drawn-out child sexual abuse cases in Vietnam
The United Nations has raised concerns only four days after Vietnam’s president demanded answers on a prolonged child sex abuse case.
March 17, 2017 | 07:22 pm GMT+7
Vietnam calls for self-restraint, peaceful solution to lingering sea dispute
All parties are urged to exercise self-restraint and solve differences by peaceful means.
September 25, 2016 | 09:00 am GMT+7
Philippines' Duterte: UN pull-out threat a 'joke'
"Can't you take a joke," Duterte told reporters when asked if he was serious.
August 24, 2016 | 05:47 pm GMT+7
Duterte threatens to pull Philippines out of UN
The Philippines President said he would invite everybody including China and the African (nations) to set up another international organization.
August 21, 2016 | 03:04 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese female soldiers to join forces with U.N. peacekeepers
The country supports U.N.'s notion on gender balance within the peacekeeping forces.
July 07, 2016 | 08:48 pm GMT+7
Vietnam supports United Nations’ mandate on LGBT rights
Vietnam on June 30 has voted in favor of a new resolution on protection of homosexual, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) community put forward by the United Nations (U.N.) during a ...
July 02, 2016 | 07:03 pm GMT+7
UN calls for action to eliminate rising child abuse in Vietnam
The United Nations pledges to work with the Vietnamese government to provide care and protection for the country’s at-risk children - a message delivered by Marta Santos Pais, ...
June 28, 2016 | 02:20 pm GMT+7
Philippines' Duterte extremely "irresponsible": U.N. experts
U.N. rights experts on Monday urged the Philippines' president elect Rodrigo Duterte to stop instigating deadly violence, especially against journalists, slamming his comments as ...
June 06, 2016 | 08:35 pm GMT+7
UN could start using helicopters for Syria aid drops
Helicopters could be used to deliver aid to besieged areas of Syria, the UN said Thursday, on the eve of an emergency meeting of the Security Council about the issue.
June 03, 2016 | 08:53 am GMT+7
