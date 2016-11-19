The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Distrust of unions, and GM, hangs over South Korean efforts to stem job losses
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is in a bind.
Jobless Vietnamese millennials would rather stay home than do manual work
'What is the point of doing repetitive work? I am a university graduate, not a robot.'
'Disaster' as Vietnam sets the bar low for future teachers
Teacher training institutions are poised to accept freshmen who failed to grasp the basics in high school.
August 08, 2017 | 12:26 pm GMT+7
Strong US jobs report bolsters case for further Fed tightening
Unemployment rate fell to 4.3 percent.
August 05, 2017 | 08:21 am GMT+7
Europe's recovery strengthens, unemployment at 8-year low
The jobless rate of 9.1 percent was better than predicted by analysts.
July 31, 2017 | 05:11 pm GMT+7
When home isn't where the heart is: Vietnam plans to 'export' unemployed graduates
The project looks to send 54,000 unemployed graduates overseas.
July 04, 2017 | 10:32 am GMT+7
Is the US trade deficit destroying jobs?
While the Trump administration says 'unfair competition' has cost U.S. jobs, economists insist trade is beneficial an creates jobs.
May 19, 2017 | 09:27 am GMT+7
UK unemployment dips to lowest rate since 1975
In the first three months of the year, 1.54 million people were recorded as unemployed.
May 17, 2017 | 05:34 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to halve corporate coverage of unemployment insurance to boost competitiveness
The unemployment insurance fund has a huge surplus, estimated at nearly $2.5 billion at the end of last year.
April 08, 2017 | 11:19 am GMT+7
Two thirds of Vietnamese graduates eye public sector jobs: survey
The International Labor Organization says ensuring quality jobs for the young generation remains 'a great test for the nation.'
January 17, 2017 | 02:00 am GMT+7
For Vietnam's hi-tech sector, skilled workers remain elusive
The labor shortage is an obstacle in Vietnam's ambition to move up the value chain and away from the traditional low-tech model.
November 19, 2016 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's unemployment rises in third quarter after fish death disaster
Thousands of fisherfolk along the central coast have lost their jobs and income in the Formosa scandal.
October 01, 2016 | 11:02 am GMT+7
Vietnam's unemployment rate rises to 2.3 pct in Q2
Advanced degrees don't guarantee Vietnam's young people long-term employment.
August 19, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
Youth unemployment: it's not simply a mismatch of supply and demand
“No, no, no! We do not accept disabled people,” was one employer’s response when Mai told them she had a disabled arm.
May 24, 2016 | 10:08 am GMT+7
University graduates ditch their certificates for vocational training
“Working as ‘xe om’, motorbike taxi, each month I earn over VND5 million ($224), if I’m frugal, I have enough to pay for rent, meals and study,” said Nguyen Dinh Duc, who has a ...
April 22, 2016 | 10:39 am GMT+7
