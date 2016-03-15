The most read Vietnamese newspaper
UN Security Council
UN backs Syria ceasefire as death toll in rebel enclave tops 500
At least 127 children are among the 519 dead in the bombing campaign that Syria launched last Sunday.
US wants UN action over report on Iranian missiles to Yemen
Iran has strongly denied arming Yemen's rebels and accused the U.S. of presenting 'fabricated' evidence.
UN Security Council praises Russia's Syria pullout
The UN Security Council views Russia's decision to begin withdrawing from Syria as a positive step, the body's president said on Monday.
March 15, 2016 | 07:30 pm GMT+7
